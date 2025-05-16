Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, celebrated for his powerful performances in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sardar Udham, has carved a niche for himself as both a critically acclaimed and commercially successful actor.

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, known for delivering wonderful performances in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sardar Udham, celebrates his birthday on May 16, 2025. Over the years, he has established himself in the business, both critically praised and commercially viable. Let us find out a bit more about his net worth, income, assets, and life.

Vicky Kaushal Net Worth and Income

Vicky Kaushal's estimated net worth is ₹140 crore. His earnings come from films, brand endorsements, and social media promotions. He earns a fee of ₹10-12 crore per film, as noted, and ₹2-3 crore per brand promotion. Advertisement deals add over ₹30-40 crore to his annual earnings.

Luxurious Assets

Kaushal has multiple properties in Mumbai, of which there is a sea-facing apartment in Juhu, which he shares with wife, actress Katrina Kaif. He has a penthouse and multiple flats spread across India. The fleet of cars includes prestige cars like:

Range Rover Autobiography LWB

Mercedes-Benz GLE

BMW 5GT

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Personal Life

Vicky Kaushal was born on May 16, 1988, in Mumbai. He is of Punjabi origin with roots in the Bollywood scene. His father, Sham Kaushal, is a successful action director, and his mother, Veena Kaushal, is a housewife. He has a younger brother named Sunny Kaushal, who is an actor.

Kaushal wed Katrina Kaif on December 9, 2021, in a grand wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. They are now one of Bollywood's favorite couples.

Career Highlights

Vicky Kaushal entered acting in 2015 with Masaan and became popular with films like:

Raazi (2018)

Sanju (2018)

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) – National Film Award for Best Actor

Sardar Udham (2021)

Sam Bahadur (2023)

His upcoming projects include Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Takht, directed by Karan Johar.

Vicky Kaushal’s journey from a struggling actor to one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars is truly inspiring. With a thriving career, luxurious lifestyle, and a strong personal life, he continues to be a fan favorite. As he celebrates his birthday, his admirers eagerly await his next big-screen appearance.