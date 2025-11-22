Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan: Kartik Aaryan Allegedly Dated These 8 Actresses
Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 35th birthday on November 22. Over his successful film career, he has been linked to several actresses. Here’s a look at the complete list of his rumored romances.
Kartik Aaryan’s Rise to Fame
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was born on November 22, 1990, in Gwalior. He made his acting debut with the film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama,’ which brought him instant recognition. Since then, Kartik has delivered multiple hits and become one of Bollywood’s most popular young stars.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan is also on the list. The two reportedly grew close while filming ‘Love Aaj Kal 2,’ sparking rumors of a budding romance between the Bollywood actors.
Kriti Sanon
After starring together in ‘Luka Chuppi,’ Kartik Aaryan was rumored to be dating Kriti Sanon. However, both have consistently described their bond as a close friendship, dismissing romance speculations.
Janhvi Kapoor
Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor have also been linked romantically, though neither of them has ever publicly commented or confirmed the speculations surrounding their rumored relationship.
Pashmina Roshan
Rumors also linked Kartik Aaryan with Pashmina Roshan, but both actors dismissed the claims, clarifying that there was no romantic involvement and it was merely speculation.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were seen together on multiple occasions, sparking rumors of a possible romance. However, neither confirmed any relationship, keeping the speculations alive among fans and media.
Ananya Panday
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were reportedly in a relationship, but the romance did not last. The couple eventually parted ways, keeping the details of their breakup private.
Dimple Sharma
Kartik Aaryan was once deeply in love with Canadian model Dimple Sharma. However, their relationship didn’t last long, and the couple eventually parted ways, ending their romance.
Niharika Thakur
Rumors also linked Kartik Aaryan with Niharika, sparking curiosity among fans. However, neither of them publicly addressed the speculations, keeping the details of their alleged relationship private.
