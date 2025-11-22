Image Credit : PR Handout

The highly anticipated trailer for powerhouse Ranveer Singh’s next Dhurandhar was recently unveiled, giving fans their first in-depth look at this intense spy-action thriller where Ranveer’s first look was an absolute banger. The star-studded cast includes Ranveer Singh in a fierce lead role, alongside co-stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, pointing to a high-octane ride filled with suspense, drama and raw power.

What dropped as the first look engulfed the nation like a storm where Ranveer’s Impactful performance became the storm!



Here are the reasons why powerhouse Ranveer Singh performances are always known to be the finest of Indian cinema as we get up for his next;