Image Credit : Social Media

Prithviraj Sukumaran's net worth is expected to be $6.5 million (about Rs 54 crore) in 2023. Sukumaran, one of the highest-paid Malayalam actors, allegedly asks between Rs 4 and 10 crore for a film. His directorial debut, Lucifer, starring superstar Mohanlal, was a smash, becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films ever.

Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon also co-founded Prithviraj Productions in 2018, which has produced popular films such as Driving License and Kaduva. Prithviraj Sukumaran has also signed brand endorsement agreements with Kalyan Silk, Asset Homes, and others.