Inside Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Rs 17 crore elegant and lavish bungalow (PHOTOS)
Prithviraj Sukumaran lives a wealthy lifestyle. Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran is the happy owner of a magnificent home, and his interior design photos will make you admire his taste in decor.
Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has appeared in over 100 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, will next star with Prabhas in Salaar. The multi-hyphenate artist has dabbled in acting, directing, and producing films, leading to a remarkable fortune.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's Net Worth
Prithviraj Sukumaran's net worth is expected to be $6.5 million (about Rs 54 crore) in 2023. Sukumaran, one of the highest-paid Malayalam actors, allegedly asks between Rs 4 and 10 crore for a film. His directorial debut, Lucifer, starring superstar Mohanlal, was a smash, becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films ever.
Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon also co-founded Prithviraj Productions in 2018, which has produced popular films such as Driving License and Kaduva. Prithviraj Sukumaran has also signed brand endorsement agreements with Kalyan Silk, Asset Homes, and others.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's common hallway has brown walls. His home has a regal feel to it, complete with historic artefacts that will make you say wow.
Prithviraj Sukumaran has a magnificent living room with large sliding windows that provide views of the city. One side of the room has a white sofa, while the wall is covered with white antiques.
Prithviraj Sukumaran has a white wall with a few bookcases. Small ornamental objects are put on the shelf, adding a fresh mood to the wall.
Prithviraj Sukumaran has a spacious balcony loaded with beautiful flora and plants. His residence balconies provide a view of the city. The actor enjoys spending time with his daughter, and this photo captures their close friendship.
The actor has both a family and formal living space. His home features a dining space, a patio, two kitchens, and four bedrooms.
Prithviraj lives in a beautiful house called Prarthana, which means 'prayer'. The home's exterior is constructed in a box style. His house's interiors feature a modern appearance.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's kitchen is painted white. His home decor tell eloquently about his appreciation for elegance and sophistication.
At the entryway of his home, Prithviraj keeps a large photograph of his late father, Sukumaran. There is also an idol of Lord Krishna that will catch your eye.
According to reports, Prithviraj and his family are presently living in a large home in Kochi, Kerala.
Sukumaran paid a whopping Rs 17 crore for an apartment at Rustomjee's Parishram on Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai, in 2022.
