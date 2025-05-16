Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has won hearts not just with his stellar performances but also with his dignified responses to online trolling, proving that actions speak louder than words.

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has not only won our hearts with his sterling performances but also with his elegant responses to trolling on social media. Instead of resorting to war of words, he has tactfully shut trolls down with his silence several times. Today being his birthday, let's see five times when he shut down trolls with poise and silence.

5 Iconic moments of Vicky Kaushal:

1. Proving His Acting Mettle with Uri: The Surgical Strike

When Vicky Kaushal was chosen as the lead for Uri: The Surgical Strike, everyone doubted if he would be capable of starring in an action film. But his robust performance and the massive success of the movie overcame his critics. His acting as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill with rugged training and dedication left no doubt about his mettle.

2. Showing Off Body-Shaming with Confidence

Similar to other stars, Vicky too was victim to body-shaming on social media. Instead of responding directly to the rumors, he chose physique and self-grooming, sharing gym videos and encouraging fans with seriousness. His physique transformation for various character roles has been an embodiment of his hard work, throwing away negativity effortlessly.

3. Battling Relationship Rumors with Dignity

When news of his affair with Katrina Kaif came out, trolls made speculations about the compatibility of the two. Vicky never engaged in unwarranted debates but rather communicated via actions—his December 2021 wedding ceremony with Katrina Kaif was an extravagant ceremony to celebrate love, and that proved that their relationship was genuine and strong.

4. Overcoming Criticism for His Film Selection

Few people raised an eyebrow when Vicky chose to play quirky roles in Masaan and Sardar Udham. But his chameleon-like performances and the success of the two films on the critics' circuit silenced the critics. His experiment-centric attitude has made him one of the most respected actors of Bollywood.

5. Remaining Positive In Spite Of Social Media Hate

Vicky Kaushal has been trolled by online trolls time and again for good as well as bad reasons but never indulged in negativity. He continues to spread positivity, interact with fans, and perfect his craft. His humility and professionalism have made him a favorite near the hearts of the masses, proving that success is the ultimate criticism-silencer.

Vicky Kaushal's success tale in Bollywood is a testament to his strength and capability. By choosing to fight negativity with actions rather than words, he has inspired many to be their strong selves. His fans are still amazed by his strength on and off screen on his birthday.