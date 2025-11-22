Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu tragically died in a late-night road accident. Known for hit duets with Miss Pooja, his sudden demise has shocked fans and the Punjabi music industry alike.

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu tragically lost his life in a road accident late Thursday night. The incident occurred around 12 a.m. on Friday when Sidhu’s car collided with a truck while he was traveling from Mansa to his village, Khyala. He died on the spot, and authorities transported his body to the civil hospital, notifying his family. His last rites are scheduled to be held today in Khyala. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Career Highlights and Hit Duets

Harman Sidhu’s death has sent shockwaves through the Punjabi music industry, which has recently mourned the loss of several artists, including Rajveer Jawanda and Jaswinder Bhalla. Sidhu rose to fame during the era of duets, where his collaborations with Miss Pooja became chartbusters. His album Paper Te Pyar catapulted him to stardom, making him a household name and a celebrated voice of Punjabi music.

Upcoming Projects and Legacy

Over the years, Sidhu became known for his dog-song era but had plans to reinvent his career with new releases. Sources confirm that two of his songs were scheduled for release by the end of 2025, with all shooting completed prior to the tragic accident. Beyond his professional achievements, Harman Sidhu faced personal loss recently. His father passed away just a year and a half ago, leaving his mother, wife, and daughter to grieve his sudden demise. Sidhu was the only child in his family, and his untimely death leaves a void in both his household and the Punjabi music scene.

As the industry mourns, fans are remembering the melodies that made Harman Sidhu an unforgettable voice of Punjab, celebrating his legacy while grappling with the tragedy of his sudden departure.