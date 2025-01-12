Venkatesh, Suresh Babu, Rana Daggubati in legal trouble over land dispute, Investigation underway

Actor Venkatesh, producer Suresh Babu, and actor Rana Daggubati have been named in a case regarding a land dispute. The Nampally Court has taken the matter seriously and ordered an investigation.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

Venkatesh is known for staying away from controversies. He maintains a private life, rarely seen in public. His life revolves around films, family, and Rama Naidu Studios. Surprisingly, a case has been filed against him just days before the release of his movie 'Sankranthiki Vastunnam'.

article_image2

The demolition of Deccan Kitchen Hotel in Film Nagar has become a contentious issue. The Daggubati family is responsible for the demolition. The land, on which the hotel stood, is the subject of a dispute between the Daggubati family and Nandakumar, a victim in a previous MLA poaching case.

article_image3

Nandakumar approached the City Civil Court in Nampally, and the case is pending. He also approached the High Court, which issued a stay order. Ignoring the High Court's order, the hotel was completely demolished on Saturday. The Nampally Court reacted strongly.

article_image4

Following the court's order, the police filed an FIR on Saturday and initiated an investigation. Venkatesh, Suresh Babu, Rana, and Abhiram were booked under sections 448, 452, 458, and 120B for the illegal demolition of Deccan Kitchen Hotel. Read more: Niharika Konidela's Tamil Movie 'Madraskaran' Collection Shocks

article_image5

These developments are surprising, especially with Venkatesh's 'Sankranthiki Vastunnam' releasing soon. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju, stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh. Read more: Vijay 69, a remake of 'Bhagavanth Kesari', and also read: Telangana Government's Decision Impacts Sankranthi Movies

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Emergency Nitin Gadkari, Anupam Kher attend special screening of Kangana Ranaut starrer [WATCH] ATG

Emergency: Nitin Gadkari, Anupam Kher attend special screening of Kangana Ranaut starrer [WATCH]

Coldplay concert: Jasleen Royal to become the FIRST Indian artist to open for their India tour ATG

Coldplay concert: Jasleen Royal to become the FIRST Indian artist to open for their India tour

Deva song 'Bhasad Macha' OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde set stage on fire [WATCH] ATG

Deva song 'Bhasad Macha' OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde set stage on fire [WATCH]

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital RBA

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Bigg Boss 18 Vivian Dsena wife makes racist remark against Chum Darang furious fans demand apology RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s wife makes racist remark against Chum Darang, furious fans demand apology

Recent Stories

Bank Holidays in January 2025: Check complete list HERE ATG

Bank Holidays in January 2025: Check complete list HERE

Inside G20 Summit 2023 negotiations: Amitabh Kant reveals how India secured 'consensus' on Delhi declaration snt

Inside G20 Summit 2023 negotiations: Amitabh Kant reveals how India secured 'consensus' on Delhi declaration

Pushpa 2 to RRR: 10 HIGHEST grossing Indian movies BO Day 1 collection ATG

Pushpa 2 to RRR: 10 HIGHEST grossing Indian movies BO Day 1 collection

Aamir Khan reviews Junaid's Maharaj performance says, it felt 'Kachcha' in some parts [WATCH] NTI

Aamir Khan reviews Junaid's Maharaj performance says, it felt 'Kachcha' in some parts [WATCH]

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma on how 'Wazir' will be game-changer (WATCH) snt

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma on how 'Wazir' will be game-changer (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon