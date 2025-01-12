Venkatesh, Suresh Babu, Rana Daggubati in legal trouble over land dispute, Investigation underway

Actor Venkatesh, producer Suresh Babu, and actor Rana Daggubati have been named in a case regarding a land dispute. The Nampally Court has taken the matter seriously and ordered an investigation.

Venkatesh is known for staying away from controversies. He maintains a private life, rarely seen in public. His life revolves around films, family, and Rama Naidu Studios. Surprisingly, a case has been filed against him just days before the release of his movie 'Sankranthiki Vastunnam'.

The demolition of Deccan Kitchen Hotel in Film Nagar has become a contentious issue. The Daggubati family is responsible for the demolition. The land, on which the hotel stood, is the subject of a dispute between the Daggubati family and Nandakumar, a victim in a previous MLA poaching case.

Nandakumar approached the City Civil Court in Nampally, and the case is pending. He also approached the High Court, which issued a stay order. Ignoring the High Court's order, the hotel was completely demolished on Saturday. The Nampally Court reacted strongly.

Following the court's order, the police filed an FIR on Saturday and initiated an investigation. Venkatesh, Suresh Babu, Rana, and Abhiram were booked under sections 448, 452, 458, and 120B for the illegal demolition of Deccan Kitchen Hotel.

These developments are surprising, especially with Venkatesh's 'Sankranthiki Vastunnam' releasing soon. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju, stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh.

