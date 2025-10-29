- Home
Aishwarya Rai, one of Bollywood’s most beautiful actresses, faced many career ups and downs. Shockingly, she was removed overnight from five films that were initially meant to star her alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
Aishwarya’s Lost Projects with Shah Rukh Khan
On Simi Garewal’s show, Aishwarya Rai revealed that she was signed for five projects with Shah Rukh Khan but was unexpectedly dropped from all, without explanation. The experience left her shocked, disappointed, and saddened. Here’s a look at the five films she missed out on.
Dropped from Veer-Zaara
Aishwarya Rai was initially cast to play Rani Mukerji’s role in Yash Chopra’s Veer-Zaara but was reportedly removed without explanation. The 2004 film went on to become a superhit, earning ₹95.39 crore worldwide.
Missed Kal Ho Naa Ho
Unconfirmed reports suggest Aishwarya Rai was initially considered for Kal Ho Naa Ho alongside Shah Rukh Khan but was replaced. The 2003 hit, starring Preity Zinta, went on to earn ₹81.95 crore worldwide.
Replaced in Paheli
Reports claim Aishwarya Rai was originally intended to play Lachchi in the 2005 film Paheli, but the role eventually went to Rani Mukerji. The film underperformed, earning only ₹31.9 crore worldwide.
Couldn’t Join Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Reports suggest Karan Johar wanted Aishwarya Rai to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. While SRK remained in the film, Aishwarya couldn’t participate. The 2006 semi-hit earned ₹110.26 crore worldwide.
Dropped from Chalte Chalte
The 2003 film Chalte Chalte initially cast Aishwarya Rai opposite Shah Rukh Khan, but she was later replaced by Rani Mukerji. The movie went on to become a hit, earning ₹40.09 crore worldwide.
Lost All SRK
Projects After Chalte Chalte, Aishwarya Rai missed out on all her projects with Shah Rukh Khan. Reports suggest Salman Khan created a scene on set following their breakup, causing delays that led to her removal from this and other SRK films.
SRK’s Apology to Aishwarya
According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan apologized to Aishwarya Rai, calling her a close friend and a consummate professional. He expressed sadness over the incident but clarified that the decision to remove her was made by the team.