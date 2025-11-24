Image Credit : Getty

When Dharmendra smiled, hearts melted; when he flexed those famous “dishoom” biceps, villains trembled. For over six decades, he stood at the intersection of tenderness and swagger — the rare Hindi film hero who could romance, joke, fight, and still look like the boy next door who made it big. On Monday, the curtain came down on an era. Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai, just days before he would have turned 90.

His funeral at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle drew industry heavyweights and emotional admirers. Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan — generations of colleagues and fans came to pay final respects.

What India said today was not goodbye. It was gratitude.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi captured a nation’s sentiment in his tribute:

“The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played... Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth.”

After 300 films, blockbuster after blockbuster, hearts won both on and off screen, and an influence that spanned three generations of Indian cinema, Dharmendra leaves behind not just a filmography — but a feeling.