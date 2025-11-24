A resurfaced 1992 video shows Divya Bharti touching Dharmendra’s feet during the Dil Aashna Hai music launch, while a shy young Shah Rukh Khan stands beside them. The touching moment highlights Bollywood’s golden era and Divya’s unforgettable legacy.

Veteran film star Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89 at his residence in Mumbai, following a brief illness. He had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after complaining of breathlessness.



Social media has once again brought back a slice of Bollywood nostalgia. A rare video from 1992 has resurfaced, striking an emotional chord with fans. The clip captures a heartfelt moment featuring Dharmendra, a young Shah Rukh Khan, and the late Divya Bharti during the music launch of Dil Aashna Hai, Hema Malini’s directorial debut.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The video, recently shared by a Shah Rukh Khan fan page, instantly transports viewers to an era when simplicity and humility defined the film industry. Divya Bharti, then a rising star, enters the stage glowing in a vibrant purple suit as cameras flash from every corner. Right beside her stands a soft-spoken, visibly shy Shah Rukh Khan, long before he became the global superstar known as the “King of Bollywood.”

Divya Bharti’s Heart-Touching Gesture of Respect

One moment from the clip has touched fans the most—Divya Bharti bending down to touch Dharmendra’s feet. The legendary actor blesses her warmly as she moves to stand near Hema Malini. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan respectfully steps aside, ensuring Divya remains the center of attention. The gesture reflects the humility and values that defined Bollywood’s golden years and continues to move viewers even today.



Remembering Divya Bharti’s Brief but Brilliant Stardom

Divya Bharti began her acting journey at just 15 with the Tamil film Nila Pennae and rose to fame rapidly after her 1992 Bollywood debut in Vishwatma. She became an overnight sensation, signing multiple films and winning hearts with her charm and screen presence. At 19, she married producer Sajid Nadiadwala, but tragedy struck soon after. On April 5, 1993, Divya passed away after a fall from her Mumbai apartment balcony, leaving fans devastated and sparking several unanswered questions.

Today, Dharmendra and Shah Rukh Khan remain icons of Indian cinema. Dharmendra will be seen next in the war drama Ikkis, slated for release on December 25, 2025. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly gearing up for his upcoming action film King, expected to arrive in 2026.