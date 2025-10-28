Aishwarya Rai Rejected 6 Hit Films, From Hits to Blockbusters – See the List
Aishwarya Rai, soon turning 52, has acted in nearly as many films as her age. While many didn’t meet expectations, she also rejected several hit films. Here’s a look at six notable ones.
Bajirao Mastani (2015)
Aishwarya Rai was the first choice for this blockbuster but declined to star opposite her ex, Salman Khan. The film, eventually featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, went on to earn ₹355.61 crore worldwide.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
Aishwarya Rai was offered the role of Avni/Manjulika but declined, not wanting to portray a haunted character and due to scheduling conflicts. The role eventually went to Vidya Balan, and the film became a semi-hit.
3. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)
Aishwarya Rai was offered the role of Dr. Suman, later played by Gracy Singh, but reportedly declined due to scheduling conflicts and her reluctance to work with Sanjay Dutt.
4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
Aishwarya Rai was offered the role of Tina but turned it down, fearing it would typecast her as a glamorous model. The role eventually went to Rani Mukerji, and the film became a blockbuster.
5. Dostana (2008)
The role later played by Priyanka Chopra in Dostana was initially offered to Aishwarya Rai. She declined, fearing that her real-life marriage to Abhishek Bachchan would overshadow the film’s gay-themed storyline.
6. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000)
Aishwarya Rai was approached to play the lead in Hrithik Roshan’s debut film but declined due to scheduling conflicts. The role then went to Ameesha Patel, who became an overnight sensation.