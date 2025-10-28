- Home
Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s Mohabbatein, released on October 27, 2000, completes 25 years. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film was a huge box office hit. Here’s a look at its cast now.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan played the lead in Mohabbatein, and his look has changed noticeably over 25 years. Now 59, he remains active and continues to shine in films.
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan played a pivotal role in Mohabbatein. Over the years, his look has changed significantly, yet at 83, Big B continues to remain active and impressive in films.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the lead heroine in Mohabbatein. Her look has changed significantly over the years, making her sometimes hard to recognize. Now 51, she appears less frequently in films.
Uday Chopra
Uday Chopra made his debut with Mohabbatein, which gave his career a promising start. However, he couldn’t sustain success in Bollywood. Now 52, Uday leads a relatively private life.
Shamita Shetty
Mohabbatein marked Shamita Shetty’s debut, instantly making her a star. Although she went on to sign several films, none became major hits. Now 46, Shamita has been away from films for a long time.
Jugal Hansraj
Jugal Hansraj featured in Mohabbatein, which gave his career a significant boost. However, he couldn’t sustain his stardom, and his career declined. Now 53, his appearance has changed considerably, and he leads a low-profile life.
Kim Sharma
Kim Sharma made her debut with Mohabbatein and became an overnight sensation. However, her career didn’t take off. Now 45, she has been away from films for a long time, and her appearance is hard to recognize.
Jimmy Sheirgill
Jimmy Sheirgill’s look has changed significantly over 25 years. Now 54, he remains active in films and gained recognition in Bollywood with his performance in Mohabbatein.
Preeti Jhangiani
Preeti Jhangiani was also seen in the film Mohabbatein. Her look has also changed a lot in 25 years. She achieved success by working in Mohabbatein, but she couldn't maintain it. She has been away from the screen for a long time.