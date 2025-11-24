- Home
Dharmendra passes away: The 89 year old actor breathed his last on Monday. According to reports, his last rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium. Many Bollywood celebs, including Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan arrived to pay last respects
Bollywood Stars Pay Last Respects at Dharmendra's Funeral
The film industry mourns as stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Sanjay Dutt gather to bid a final farewell to the legendary actor Dharmendra.
Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan Get Emotional at Friend's Funeral
Close friend Amitabh Bachchan, with his son Abhishek, and a tearful Aamir Khan were seen at the crematorium, showing the deep bond they shared with Dharmendra.
Dharmendra's Family Gathers to Mourn the Legendary Actor
The entire Deol family, including sons Sunny and Bobby, daughter Esha, and wife Hema Malini, were present to perform the last rites for the family patriarch.
Dharmendra's Long Battle with Illness Before His Passing
The 89-year-old actor had been unwell for a while, having been hospitalized for breathing issues before being shifted home, where he was under constant care.
A Look Back at Dharmendra's Illustrious 300-Film Career
From his 1960 debut to iconic films like 'Sholay' and 'Dharam Veer,' Dharmendra's career spanned decades, leaving an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema.
