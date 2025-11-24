Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, known as the 'He-Man', has passed away at the age of 89. Filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed the news in an emotional social media post, calling it the 'end of an era' for Indian cinema.

The 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra, who worked in over 300 films and created an everlasting impact with his acting skills, handsome looks, and distinctive roles, left for a heavenly abode at the age of 89 on Monday. Filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed the demise in an emotional social media post. An official statement from Dharmendra's family is still awaited. The news comes just weeks ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8.

"It is an end of an ERA..... a massive mega star... the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema... incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence ... he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema... defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history ... but mostly he was the best human being... he was so loved by everyone in our industry ....," Karan's Instagram post read. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone ... his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe ... Today there is a gaping hole in our industry ... a space that can never be filled by anyone ... there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI... we love you kind Sir.... We will miss you so much.... The heavens are blessed today.... It will always be my blessing to have worked with you.... And my heart says with respect, reverence and love.... Abhi Na jao chodke.... Ke dil abhi bhara nahi......," he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Family and Personal Life

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

An Illustrious Film Career

Early Years and Rise to Stardom

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, 1935, in the village of Nasrali in Punjab's Ludhiana district, his father, Kewal Kishan Singh Deol, was a school headmaster. His love for movies took him to Mumbai, and he made his film debut with the 1960s romantic drama 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere', directed by Arjun Hingorani. Though the film flopped, it opened doors to a world of his dreams.

However, he got his first commercial success in 1961 with Ramesh Saigal's 'Shola Aur Shabnam'. He followed it with hits, such as Mohan Kumar's 'Anpadh' (1962) and Bimal Roy's 'Bandini' (1963), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

In 1965, he had another major success in Ram Maheshwari's romantic drama 'Kaajal', also starring Meena Kumari, Raaj Kumar and Padmini in the lead roles.

In 1966, Dharmendra reunited with Meena Kumari for O. P. Ralhan's 'Phool Aur Patthar'. The film topped the box office chart in 1966, becoming a major blockbuster and making him a saleable star.

The Romantic Hero and Action Icon

He became the heartthrob of the 60s, and during this decade, he paired with legends like Nutan, Mala Sinha, Saira Banu, Vyjayanthimala, Meena Kumari, and Suchitra Sen, delivering romantic hits.

Dharmendra's romantic hero image in the 1960s and early 1970s was characterised by his dashing good looks, charming smile, and soulful eyes, which captivated audiences across India. His romantic roles in films like 'Aayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Ankhen', 'Neela Aakash', 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya', 'Mohabbat Zindagi Hai', 'Pyar Hi Pyar', and 'Mamta' showcased his versatility as a leading man, effortlessly conveying yearning and tenderness.

Throughout the years, Dharmendra's filmography grew to include iconic blockbusters such as 'Sholay', 'Raja Jani', 'Seeta Aur Geeta, 'Kahani Kismat Ki', 'Yaadon Ki Baraat', 'Charas', 'Azaad', and 'Dillagi', showcasing his incredible range and versatility as an actor. It was his charismatic presence, rugged good looks and unforgettable action-packed roles that solidified his status as an action icon.

As one of the greatest action stars of the 1970s and 1980s, Dharmendra delivered unforgettable performances in films such as 'Dharam Veer', 'Gundagardi', 'Loafer, Jugnu, and, of course, the iconic Sholay. His acting in this phase blended emotional nuance, physicality, and comic timing, proving his versatility, which was far beyond a single genre.

In 1973, he delivered eight hits, and in 1987, Dharmendra delivered seven consecutive hits and nine successful movies in a single year. His contributions to Indian cinema were acknowledged with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Later Career and Reinvention

Dharmendra's heroic sheen dimmed in the 1990s. From 1990 to 1992, his successful films included 'Naakabandi' (1990), 'Veeru Dada' (1990),'Humse Na Takrana' (1990), 'Kohraam' (1991) and 'Tahalka' (1992). In the mid-1990s, he worked in 'Policewala Gunda' (1995) and 'Mafia' (1996), but his other releases, including 'Maidan-E-Jung' (1995) and 'Return of Jewel Thief' (1996), proved to be box office failures.

He gracefully shifted to supporting and character roles, bringing his trademark humility and wit to every frame. His film in this role was Sohail Khan's romantic comedy 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' (1998), co-starring Salman Khan, Kajol, and Arbaaz Khan. The veteran star also worked in films such as 'Kaise Kahoon Ke... Pyaar Hai' (2003) and 'Kis Kis Ki Kismat' (2004), both of which were box office failures.

After this, he took a brief hiatus and returned with three films in 2007. These were - Anurag Basu's drama film 'Life in a... Metro', Anil Sharma's sports drama 'Apne' and Sriram Raghavan's neo-noir thriller 'Johnny Gaddaar'. Both 'Life in a... Metro' and 'Apne' proved to be critical and commercial successes.

In 2023, he surprised everyone with his stellar performance in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. With his role, he literally proved that age is just a number. A much-discussed highlight from the film was his kiss with co-star Shabana Azmi, a moment that many hailed as a tender, progressive portrayal of love in later years, and one that took audiences pleasantly by surprise. Even Dharmendra acknowledged the much-hyped scene. In a previous interview with ANI, the veteran star humorously recalled a conversation he had with co-star Ranveer Singh, saying, "Maine Ranveer ko bola, Ranveer, Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani me, tune to bohot kisses ki hain, or meri ek hi kiss ne hila dala logo ko."

Beyond the Silver Screen

Dharmendra's footprint stretches beyond the silver screen. He was a Member of Parliament from Bikaner (2004-2009), a judge on the reality show "India's Got Talent" (2011), and has appeared in historical series 'Taj: Divided by Blood'. He was also seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', which reminded a new generation of his effortless charm. His upcoming project includes 'Ikkis'.

He also produced landmark films under Vijayta Films. 'Betaab' (1983) launched son Sunny Deol, and 'Ghayal' (1990) won seven Filmfare Awards, including Best Film.

Dharmendra continued to defy time, staying dedicated to his fitness routine. He inspired his admirers by sharing glimpses of his regular exercise routine. He posted videos and reels from the gym, showing himself working out gracefully in a pool. His nostalgic posts and reels on Instagram fetched thousands of likes from fans.

Enduring Legacy

Not just in his professional journey, but even in his personal life, he has always remained in the spotlight. He had always shared a deeply affectionate bond with his family, especially with his children. Sunny, Bobby and Esha, in particular, have carried his cinematic legacy with grace and pride. They often acknowledge that whatever they are today is because of him. Dharmendra will always be considered the epitome of romance, action, reinvention and grace for centuries.(ANI)