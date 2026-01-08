Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor, two Bollywood stars, have allegedly split up. On Thursday, journalist Vickey Lalwani rushed to Instagram to allege that the two young actors had broken up after dating for more than two years.

"It's over," a source close to the pair informed the writer, adding, "Khushi and Vedang are no longer together, although the cause for the breakup is unknown. It's something that happened quite lately."