Bollywood filmmaker and actor Boney Kapoor recently stated that his actor daughter, Khushi Kapoor, received a full scholarship to the New York Film Academy based on her audition tape. The disclosure occurred during a recent podcast, when the 69-year-old declared that Khushi did not need financial assistance.



In an open conversation on the Game Changers YouTube channel, Boney said, "You know, Khushi was admitted to this New York Film Academy on a scholarship. I didn’t have to pay the fees."



Boney Kapoor on Khushi's audition

"You send your audition to decide whether you can be admitted or not, and she was offered a scholarship," he resumed, clarifying the procedure. Boney explained that her decision was made after the school watched her audition footage.

Khushi, who made her breakthrough with the Netflix series 'The Archies,' has received criticism for her cinematic performances thus far. Following her debut, she appeared in 'Nadaaniyan' and 'Loveyapa'.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, the 24-year-old stated that she has yet to take on a significant role.

She remarked, "I think when I did 'Archies', I was really, really new, and I was really scared. I was approaching things really cautiously. I was really worried."

"I feel like you can provide more input and more ideas. The more I work, the more I realise that. Initially, I was a bit more apprehensive about voicing my thoughts," she added.

Karan Johar, the film's producer, also discussed the project at a press conference for a Punjabi film earlier in March.

"Whoever knows me, and this includes every reviewer, my connection with them is unaffected by what they write about my films. Sometimes trolls say stuff. My concern is that some of these authors fail to recognise that these performers are also someone's sons and daughters. "They are people, too," he continued.

Khushi has yet to reveal her next project.