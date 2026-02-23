- Home
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to tie the knot. Their wedding will take place at a grand hotel in Udaipur. The couple arrived in Udaipur on Monday for the wedding, accompanied by their families
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna reached Udaipur
The most anticipated wedding of the year is that of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The couple will have an intimate wedding in Udaipur. The couple arrived in Udaipur on Monday.
Vijay Deverakonda looked happy
Vijay Deverakonda, who arrived for the wedding, looked extremely happy at the Udaipur airport. He wore a white shirt and a black jacket.
Rashmika Mandanna in a boss look
Bride-to-be Rashmika Mandanna has also arrived in Udaipur. Rashmika looked like a boss at the Udaipur airport.
Rashmika-Vijay at Udaipur airport
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at the Udaipur airport. Rashmika greeted the media with folded hands. Vijay also waved back. His younger brother was also with him.
Rashmika Mandanna's sister and mother
Rashmika Mandanna's younger sister and mother have also arrived in Udaipur. They were spotted at the Udaipur airport.
Vijay Deverakonda's brother and father
Vijay Deverakonda's family also arrived in Udaipur to attend the wedding. Vijay's brother Anand and father Govardhan Rao were also spotted at the Udaipur airport.
When is Rashmika-Vijay's wedding?
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are getting married on February 26th. Their wedding festivities will last for three days. The wedding will take place at a luxurious hotel nestled among the hills in Udaipur. Only family members and close friends will attend the wedding. No celebrities have been invited.
