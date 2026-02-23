'The Kerala Story 2' trailer has ignited a fierce debate, drawing divided reactions. Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh defends his research, while producer Vipul Shah clarifies the film targets a social 'evil,' not Kerala, ahead of its Feb 27 release.

The upcoming film 'The Kerala Story 2' has ignited debate even before hitting theatres, with its trailer drawing sharply divided reactions across audiences and commentators. Scheduled for release on February 27, the film has once again placed its makers at the centre of controversy over its narrative and thematic focus.

National Award-winning director Kamakhya Narayan Singh has addressed the criticism head-on, responding to concerns surrounding the film's subject matter and his role as a filmmaker. The trailer of 'The Kerala Story 2' has been described by some as presenting a "brutal truth," while others have labelled it "propaganda." The film explores themes of religious conversion and coercion, with its story set across Kerala, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Director Defends Film's Authenticity and Research

As discussions intensify online and offline, Singh has emphasised his commitment to research and integrity in filmmaking. Speaking to ANI about his responsibility towards society, Singh said, "I have been a documentary filmmaker. I have always made documentaries and films that address social evils and issues within society, films that raise questions and encourage people to reflect on what is happening around them. That is why I always conduct deep research to understand a problem thoroughly before releasing a film or documentary."

He further asserted his confidence in the film's authenticity, adding, "I have done my work with complete integrity, trust me. If we have shown anything wrong in the film, I will quit filmmaking."

Producer Clarifies Intent and Addresses Criticism

Amid the ongoing debate, producer Vipul Shah also defended the project, clarifying that the film does not target Kerala as a state. Speaking to ANI in an earlier interview, Shah said that the issue highlighted in the film is an "evil" that needs to be addressed. "We're not after Kerala. Kerala is God's Country... We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible," Shah said.

Shah also referred to the criticism faced by the first instalment of the franchise, particularly regarding the figures cited in the film. According to him, some critics had questioned the "32,000" number mentioned earlier. In response, the makers released a video on YouTube detailing the names and figures they relied upon. "Some people criticised the first film, claiming the 32,000 figure was false. We made a video on this figure on YouTube, which is currently available. We've added the names and shown the figures. The government must have even more figures than us, but we've never heard of any strict action being taken since the release of the film," Shah told ANI.

'The Kerala Story 2' arrives in cinemas on February 27. (ANI)