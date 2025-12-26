- Home
Christmas is being celebrated with great zeal across India and worldwide. Homes are decorated with lights and trees, and Bollywood celebrities have shared glimpses of their festive celebrations with fans.
Bollywood Celebs Ring in Christmas in Style
Bollywood celebrities celebrated Christmas with full energy and festive spirit. While some enjoyed cozy pajama parties with close friends, others opted for romantic dates. Their joyful celebrations reflected warmth, happiness, and the true essence of the holiday season.
Khushi Kapoor's Pajama Party
Khushi Kapoor celebrated Christmas Eve with a fun pajama party alongside her friends. Everyone was seen wearing colorful outfits, adding to the festive vibe. Khushi later shared cheerful glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram, delighting fans with the cozy party moments.
Shilpa Shetty with Family
Shilpa Shetty celebrated Christmas with her family in a warm and joyful atmosphere. She shared several pictures from the festivities on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the fun-filled celebrations and precious family moments.
Romantic Sonakshi Sinha with Husband
Sonakshi Sinha celebrated Christmas with her husband Zaheer Iqbal in a romantic setting. The couple looked charming together, with Sonakshi wearing a white dress while Zaheer stood out in a red jacket, perfectly matching the festive mood.
Tamannaah Bhatia's Christmas Celebration
Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated Christmas at home in a cozy setting. She beautifully decorated her Christmas tree with colorful lights and embraced the festive spirit by wearing a stunning red silk dress for the special occasion.
Diana Penty Celebrates Christmas
Diana Penty celebrated Christmas in grand style. She was seen posing beside a large, beautifully decorated Christmas tree and also shared pictures showing off the gifts she received, spreading festive cheer with her joyful celebrations.
Tara Sutaria's Celebration
Tara Sutaria celebrated Christmas with a close friend, embracing the festive spirit at home. She was seen decorating the Christmas tree and posing happily with her friends, sharing joyful moments from the celebration.
