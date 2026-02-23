Yash Charging THIS Huge Sum for ‘Toxic’; Fans Shocked by His Pay - Check Here
After the blockbuster hit ‘KGF’, superstar Yash is gearing up for his next big film, ‘Toxic’. Reports reveal his staggering salary for the project, leaving fans shocked and intrigued.
Yash's salary for Toxic
Kannada superstar Yash became a pan-India sensation after the huge success of ‘KGF’ and ‘KGF 2’. Now, he is starring in his new film, ‘Toxic’. The film’s teaser has already created a massive buzz online. At the same time, fans are widely discussing the huge salary he is reportedly charging for this movie.
The KGF fame
Yash came from a simple background and started his career with TV serials and hosting shows. Director Prashanth Neel’s ‘KGF’ gave him his big break. That one film made him a household name across the country, and its sequel, ‘KGF 2’, then took his fame to an international level.
March 19 release
Yash is co-producing ‘Toxic’ along with Venkat K. Narayan. The makers are planning to release the film on March 19, targeting the Eid and Ugadi festival holidays. The movie features Kiara Advaniindian actress"], thara","indian actress"], and Rukmini Vasanth in important roles. Everyone expects this mass-action entertainer to smash box office records once again.
Yash's massive salary
The latest reports suggest that Yash is charging a whopping ₹150 crore as his salary for ‘Toxic’. On top of that, he is also a co-producer of the film. This means his total earnings could be much higher. Some sources also claim he might have invested in the film’s budget instead of taking a fixed salary.
