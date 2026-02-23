- Home
- Entertainment
- Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Why Stars Keep Their Relationships Private
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Why Stars Keep Their Relationships Private
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were dating for years, but never said anything openly. It's not just them, many stars do this. So what's the real reason? Why do they hide their love life?
18
Image Credit : instagram
Many celebs keep it a secret
From Sandalwood to Bollywood, many stars say 'we're just friends' and then suddenly get married. The reason is simple: celebs face way more pressure than us common folks to keep their love life private. In the glamour world, even a tiny hint becomes breaking news.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
28
Image Credit : GA2 Pictures
Impact on career
For actors, their 'single' status is a big deal, almost like a market value. Fans often have a crush on them. Producers fear that if fans find out their favourite star is in a relationship, the craze might just die down.
38
Image Credit : GA2 Pictures
Brand endorsement
Many companies want to sign single celebrities who are 'youth icons' as their brand ambassadors. So, if a star's relationship becomes public, they might lose out on some big ad offers.
48
Image Credit : GA2 Pictures
Excessive interference from paparazzi
Once a love story is out, the media and paparazzi are constantly on their tail. Where did the couple go? What did they eat? Did they have a fight? Every single thing becomes a headline. This non-stop watch creates a lot of unwanted pressure on their relationship.
58
Image Credit : instagram
Confusion of 'link-up' news
In the film industry, it's very common to spread affair rumours between co-stars just for movie publicity. But couples who are genuinely in love don't want their special relationship to be treated like a cheap 'publicity stunt'.
68
Image Credit : Asianet News
What if the relationship breaks?
Imagine if a couple makes their relationship public and then they break up. The public, society, and especially social media trolls can be very cruel and add to the pain. So, many prefer to stay quiet until the wedding is confirmed.
78
Image Credit : instagram
Personal Privacy
Celebs spend their whole day in front of the camera. It's natural that they want to keep their personal life completely private. They feel there's no rule that says they have to share everything with the world.
88
Image Credit : instagram
To avoid the evil eye
You know how elders say, 'don't talk about good things before they happen, or it'll catch an evil eye (buri nazar)'. It's the same logic. Many stars feel it's better not to announce their love until they are actually getting married.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos