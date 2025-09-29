- Home
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hits theaters on October 2. Before its release, here’s a look at the net worth of the film’s star-studded cast.
Varun Dhawan's Net Worth
Varun Dhawan, the lead in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, is worth crores. Reports say he has a net worth of ₹205 crore. He debuted in Student of the Year.
How much is Janhvi Kapoor's net worth
Janhvi Kapoor is the lead actress in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Her net worth is ₹82 crore. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak.
Sanya Malhotra's Net Worth
Sanya Malhotra is the second lead actress in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Reports say she's worth ₹40 crore. She debuted in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's film Dangal.
Rohit Saraf's Net Worth
Rohit Saraf is the second lead hero in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Reports suggest his net worth is ₹25 crore. He began his film career with Dear Zindagi.
How much is Maniesh Paul's net worth
Maniesh Paul, known for his comic timing, is in the film. Reports say he's worth ₹49 crore. He hosts TV reality shows and also acts in movies.
Akshay Oberoi's Net Worth
Akshay Oberoi will also appear in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He owns property worth ₹48 crore. He debuted with the comedy-drama film American Chai.
About the film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a rom-com written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others. The film's budget is ₹80 crore.