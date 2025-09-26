Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has officially been cleared by the CBFC with a U/A certificate. The film’s runtime has also been locked, setting the stage for its much-anticipated theatrical release.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are preparing to bring their highly anticipated family entertainer, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, to the cinemas. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film has been widely talked about because of its quirky title, fresh pairing, and colourful storyline. Now, the film has been officially cleared by the CBFC, fixing its runtime and sealing its fate.

The U/A certification granted for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari by the CBFC opens the gates for audience of all ages to watch the film with parental guidance. This implies that although the film touches on bright and exciting scenes, it may also have mature content, but is relatively safe for family audiences. Thus, the much-awaited release day from the certification enhances the anticipation, with fans all eager to see the hilarious-drama-romance blend on screen.

Runtime Locked

According to the latest, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulasi Kumari has been locked for time, approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes. It's a long film, balancing out quite nicely in creating sufficient room for characters to breathe, the drama, and the entertainment, without any overstretching. For Bollywood romcoms and family dramas, this duration is around what is considered as ideal and remains crisp yet engrossing.

Star Cast Buzz

It stars Varun Dhawan in a lively, comic and energetic role with all his energy and comic timing. Opposite him is Janhvi Kapoor, who is going to be charming and fresh on screen; this combo happens to be one of the highlights of the film. Their chemistry had already set the audience's hearts racing during their last outing in Bawaal; fans have been left wondering how this new narrative would bring them together.

Director's Vision

Shashank Khaitan, who delivered successful entertainers like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, seems to have come up with another light-hearted drama, rooted in Indian sensibilities. With Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, he promises a blend of laughter, emotions, and peppy numbers. Its posters and promotional materials give an idea of a mixture of tradition and modern romance well suited for family audiences.

Audience Expectations

Now with the CBFC clearance and the reveal of the runtime, audience expectations are through the roof. The film's early glimpses and songs have already gone viral on social media suggesting a fun-filled ride at the cinema. Additionally, the film is considered a fresh break this year, dominated by action thrillers and heavy-duty dramas; a wholesome entertainer for all ages.