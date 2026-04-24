Varun Dhawan Birthday: 10 Back-To-Back Box Office Hits; Check Out His Career Graph
Varun Dhawan just turned 39! Born in 1987 to director David Dhawan, Varun first worked as an assistant director before jumping into acting. He's the only star kid in Bollywood who has given 10 back-to-back hits
Bollywood's Lucky Star Kid
Student of the Year (2012)
Karan Johar directed Varun Dhawan's debut film, 'Student Of The Year'. The movie was made on a budget of ₹55 crore and did a business of ₹109 crore. Varun shared the screen with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.
Main Tera Hero (2014)
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)
ABCD 2 (2015)
Badlapur (2015)
Dilwale (2015)
Rohit Shetty directed the film 'Dilwale', starring Varun Dhawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Kriti Sanon. The movie, made on a budget of ₹165 crore, did a massive business of ₹387 crore. Varun's hit streak continued with 'Dishoom' (2016) earning ₹119.5 crore, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' (2017) collecting ₹202 crore, 'Judwaa 2' (2017) making ₹227.5 crore, and 'Sui Dhaaga' (2018) pulling in ₹125 crore.
ALSO READ: Rihanna Lands In Mumbai Again After Two Years, Fans Ask ‘Whose Wedding Now?’
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.