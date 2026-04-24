After nearly two years, Rihanna was spotted at Mumbai airport, smiling and waving at paparazzi. Her effortless charm quickly went viral, reminding fans of her warm and down-to-earth nature during her last visit.

Social media, however, had its own theories. Many users jokingly asked if another grand wedding was around the corner, while others speculated whether she had been invited again by the Ambanis. The curiosity reflects just how iconic her 2024 India appearance had become.