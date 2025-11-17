Varanasi to Spirit: 6 Upcoming South Indian Blockbusters You Can’t Miss
Several high-budget South Indian films are set to create a stir at the box office. Let’s take a look at the most anticipated releases and the massive budgets driving these cinematic blockbusters.
Varanasi
The movie 'Varanasi' will be a sensation in 2027. Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra will star in this film, which is being made on a budget of 1000 crore.
AAX26
The movie 'AAX26' will be released by 2026. Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the lead roles. This film is made on a budget of 600-800 crore rupees.
Spirit
The movie 'Spirit' will hit the big screens in 2026. Prabhas will be seen in this film. This movie is being made on a budget of 300 to 500 crore.
Jailer 2
The release date for 'Jailer 2' has not been announced yet. Rajinikanth will be seen in an important role in this film. This movie is made on a budget of 450 crore rupees.
Vikram 2
The release date for 'Vikram 2' has not been announced yet. Kamal Haasan is seen as the lead hero in this film. This movie is made on a budget of about 400 crore rupees.
Toxic
The movie 'Toxic' will be released in theaters in 2026. Yash will be seen in the lead role in this film. Talking about the budget, it is being made for 300 crore rupees.