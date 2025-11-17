Family Man 3 to Bison: Here are THIS week's OTT releases
It's a feast for OTT lovers this week. The Family Man Season 3, eagerly awaited by crime thriller fans across the country, is arriving. Similarly, several other movies and series are also becoming available.
This Week OTT Releases
New movies and web series are set for OTT release this week. From the crime thriller Family Man 3 to Bison, a variety of genres are ready to entertain. Let's check them out.
Prime Video
The Family Man S3: Manoj Bajpayee returns in this thriller with new cast. Streams Nov 21 on Prime Video. One Battle After Another: This political drama is available to rent.
Netflix
Bison: Sports drama on Netflix from Nov 20. A Man on the Inside S2: Crime comedy on Netflix from Nov 20. Champagne Problems: Rom-com on Netflix from Nov 19. Plus, Ed Sheeran's special.
Jio Hotstar
Laughter Chefs S3: Celebrity cooking show on Jio Hotstar from Nov 22. Land Man S2: Oil industry drama streams from Nov 17. The Roses: Black comedy with an all-star cast on Nov 20.
ZEE5
The Bengal Files: Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, this film is based on the 1946 events in West Bengal. It will be released on ZEE5 on November 21.
