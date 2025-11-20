- Home
- Entertainment
- How Much Are Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli Taking Home From Rs 1500 Cr Varanasi Film? Check the Numbers!
How Much Are Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli Taking Home From Rs 1500 Cr Varanasi Film? Check the Numbers!
Varanasi Remunerations: Not just in Tollywood, but in Indian film history, Varanasi is being made with a massive budget. Do you know how much Mahesh, Rajamouli, and Priyanka Chopra are getting paid for this movie?
Huge expectations for Varanasi
Varanasi, a big-budget film by Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, is building massive hype. Despite a flop teaser event, fans are thrilled with Mahesh Babu's look, sparking viral memes.
Varanasi Budget and Remunerations
Varanasi's budget is rumored to be over 1200 crores, possibly hitting 1500 crores. With no official word, the salaries of stars like Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli are a hot topic.
Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's Remunerations
Mahesh Babu, as Rudra, has dedicated 2-3 years and is reportedly charging 100 crores. Rajamouli is taking a profit share instead of a fee, which could be worth hundreds of crores.
Priyanka Chopra gets more than Prithviraj?
Priyanka Chopra is reportedly charging 30 crores, much higher than the usual 15-20 crores for top actresses. This is due to her equal screen time with Mahesh Babu. Prithviraj gets 20 crores.
Star hero as Mahesh Babu's father
Tamil actor Madhavan will reportedly play Mahesh Babu's father, a role first offered to Nagarjuna. Keeravani, Vijayendra Prasad, and others also have a stake in the film's profits.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.