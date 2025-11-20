- Home
Varanasi is a grand movie being directed by Rajamouli. A famous Tamil hero is reportedly set to play Hanuman in this film. Let's find out more about it.
Tamil Hero to Play Hanuman in Varanasi Movie
Director Rajamouli is making 'Varanasi' with Mahesh Babu. A recent teaser confirmed it's a time-travel flick. Mahesh Babu will play Sri Rama in the Treta Yuga. Rajamouli said a key Ramayana event is in the film. After the teaser, fans expect a scene where Rama defeats Kumbhakarna.
Who is that Tamil actor?
With Ramayana scenes, Hanuman's character is a must. Mahesh Babu is confirmed as Rama, but Hanuman's actor is unknown. Rumors suggest Rajamouli has picked R. Madhavan for the role. Known for his 'chocolate boy' image, fans wonder how Rajamouli will show him as Hanuman.
Varanasi Movie
After pan-India hits like Baahubali and RRR, expectations for Varanasi are huge. Made on a 1000 crore budget, it stars Priyanka Chopra opposite Mahesh Babu. Prithviraj Sukumaran is the villain, and Keeravani, Rajamouli's usual composer, is doing the music.
Rising Expectations
Varanasi is slated for a 2027 release, with filming progressing quickly. Most scenes will be shot in Kenya. It's expected to be a landmark for Indian cinema. The title launch event cost a whopping 27 crores. Actress Shruti Haasan has also sung a song for the movie.
