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Love Mocktail 3 REVIEW: How's the film? Audiences say it makes them want to have kids!
The first 'Love Mocktail' was a superhit. The second part also came and went. Now, the third part is out. Darling Krishna had promised that Part 3 will have all the entertainment, emotion, action, and love story from the first two films.
Toxic's release was pushed
Actor Yash's film 'Toxic' was slated for a Ugadi release. However, the declaration of war between Iran and Iraq pushed its release date. In its place, 'Love Mocktail 3' has now been released.
Part 3 Released
The pan-India movie 'Dhurandhar 2' is also out and is getting a good response from the audience. It's great news that 'Love Mocktail 3' has been released alongside it.
What did the viewers say?
Audiences are praising the film. Some said Krishna and the child's acting is excellent. Others felt 'Love Mocktail 3' should be seen as a different film, as all three parts are unique. Many found it very emotional and said you can't compare the three movies.
What some viewers said
Viewers loved the father-daughter bonding in the film. They said that even without a major twist, the story flows well. Some even commented, 'After watching this movie, you really feel like you should have a child'.
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