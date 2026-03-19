Disney has set Summer 2028 release dates for two major sequels. The live-action 'Lilo & Stitch 2' will premiere on May 26, followed by Pixar's 'Incredibles 3' on June 16. Peter Sohn takes over directing duties for the 'Incredibles' threequel.

Disney has announced the release dates of 'Incredibles 3' and 'Lilo & Stitch 2', adding two much-awaited movies for the Summer 2028. A live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' sequel will open on May 26, followed by the third 'Incredibles' instalment on June 16, announced Disney on their Instagram handle.

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'Incredibles 3' Details

According to Variety, 'Incredibles 3' will be directed by Peter Sohn, marking the first entry without franchise veteran Brad Bird at the helm. However, the Pixar veteran will remain involved as a screenwriter and producer. Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter and Samuel L. Jackson have led the voice cast of the first two films.

Plot details for the threequel haven't been confirmed but the first chapter revolves around a superhero couple, Bob and Helen Parr, also known as Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, who attempt to live a normal suburban life with their three children after the government bans superpowers, reported Variety.

In the sequel, the Parr family tries to restore the public's trust in masked vigilantes as a new cybercriminal threatens mankind.

The original film was successful with 630 million USD at the worldwide box office, while the second became a juggernaut with 1.24 billion USD worldwide, according to Variety.

Disney shared an announcement regarding the release date of 'Incredibles 3' on their Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pixar (@pixar)

'Lilo & Stitch 2' Details

In the case of 'Lilo & Stitch 2,' Disney hasn't shared any details about the cast, director or storyline.

Chris Sanders, who co-wrote and directed the 2002 animated movie, will write the sequel and again lend his voice as Stitch.

Dean Fleischer Camp helmed the remake, which was planned as a straight-to-streaming release.

The makers shared the release date announcement on their Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios)

After pivoting to theatres, 'Lilo & Stitch' became a theatrical sensation as one of three Hollywood movies in 2025 to surpass 1 billion USD globally.

The first film follows an adorable blue extraterrestrial creature who crash-lands in Hawaii and gets adopted by a young girl and her older sister. (ANI)