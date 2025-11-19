5 Films Of Mahesh Babu You Must Watch On OTT As 'Varanasi' Gears For 2027 Release
Mahesh Babu Films on OTT: As Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra start promoting SS Rajamouli's ‘Varanasi’, here's a list of 5 films of the actor you can watch on OTT. Check the full list here
Mahesh Babu Films To Watch on OTT
Mahesh Babu has a rare charm that blends effortless style with solid storytelling. If you’re looking to dive into his best work, these five films streaming on OTT offer the perfect mix of action, heart, and star power.
Dookudu
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Dookudu is a high-energy action-comedy where Mahesh Babu shines as a daring cop on a mission. The film delivers humour, emotional moments, and mass moments in perfect balance. His comic timing, charismatic presence, and energetic performance make it one of the most enjoyable entertainers in his career.
Businessman
Where To Watch: Zee5
In Businessman, Mahesh Babu plays a ruthless, ambitious gangster aiming to build a crime empire in Mumbai. His stylish, cold, and calculated performance drives the film. Fast-paced narration, sharp dialogues, and an intriguing character study make it stand out among his darker, more intense roles.
Maharshi
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Maharshi follows a successful CEO who returns to his roots, reconnects with old friends, and fights for farmers’ rights. The film blends commercial entertainment with a strong message on responsibility and empathy. Mahesh’s performance brings gravity to the narrative, making it a compelling watch for those who enjoy meaningful dramas.
Srimanthudu
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Srimanthudu is one of Mahesh Babu’s most loved performances, where he plays a wealthy man rediscovering purpose through village adoption and development. The story balances action with deep emotional resonance. Its social-message-driven plot, strong character arc, and grounded storytelling make it a rewarding, heartfelt film for any viewer.
Pokiri
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Pokiri remains one of Mahesh Babu’s most explosive mass entertainers. He plays an undercover cop who infiltrates the underworld, mixing swagger with intense action. The film’s gripping narrative, pace, and iconic dialogue delivery make it a timeless watch, perfectly showcasing his star power and magnetic screen presence.