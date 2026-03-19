The teaser for 'Carry on Jatta 4' starring Gippy Grewal is out, featuring an unprecedented tribute to the late Jaswinder Bhalla. The comedy icon has been recreated on-screen using advanced VFX for a special appearance in the film.

The teaser of the highly-awaited 'Carry on Jatta 4' starring Gippy Grewal and Binnu Dhillon in the lead role is finally out on Thursday.

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The movie is set to feature the historic on-screen recreation of the late Jaswinder Bhalla alongside the lead cast. The film is directed by Smeep Kang and is set to take the audience on a laughter roller coaster ride on June 26.

A Meticulous VFX Recreation

In a heartfelt and unprecedented tribute, the teaser features late legendary comedy icon Jaswinder Bhalla in a special appearance, who passed away last year at the age of 65. According to the press note by the makers, the recreation of actor Jaswinder Bhalla has been achieved through a meticulous blend of advanced VFX and CG techniques. The process spanned over six months, during which footage from one of his earlier films was carefully sourced and scanned to ensure an authentic and respectful representation.

Teaser Glimpses and Cast

The teaser was shared on the Instagram handle of Gippy Grewal. The video opens with Gippy and Binnu remembering the late actor. Soon after, Jaswinder Bhalla made a surprise return from the afterlife in the costume of a lawyer, signifying his presence in the film.

It was followed by the introduction of the cast, which includes Sargun Mehta, Karamjit Anmol, Shinda Grewal, Jasmine Bajwa, and Sweetaj Brar. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWDerJVgJBT/?

Gippy Grewal: 'A Celebration of His Legacy'

Gippy Grewal also paid tribute to the late actor by remembering the significance of Bhalla in the 'Carry On Jatta' franchise. He described the VFX recreation of the late actor as a "celebration" of the legacy for them.

"Jaswinder Bhalla paaji wasn't just an actor to us, he was family, a guiding light, and the soul of Carry On Jatta. Bringing him back, even for a moment, is emotional beyond words. Through Carry On Jatta 4, we haven't recreated him, we are celebrating him. His laughter, his energy, his spirit...they still live with us, and always will. This is our humble tribute to a legend who never really left us," said Gippy Grewal as quoted in a press note.

Family's Blessing for the Homage

The tribute has been undertaken with the blessings and support of Mrs Bhalla, who has graciously extended her consent for this special homage to her husband's legacy, noted the press note.

Production Details

'Carry on Jatta 4' is presented by Humble Motion Pictures FZCO and is produced by Gippy Grewal & Ravneet Kaur Grewal. (ANI)