Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Wants IPL Star in ‘Masoom’
Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur says he might have cast IPL prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Masoom had the youngster not already been a fantastic cricketer.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for Bollywood?
Padma Bhushan awardee Shekhar Kapur says he would have liked to put adolescent cricket star Vaibhav Suryavanshi in his film Masoom, but his meteoric ascent in cricket at the age of 15 may get in the way.
Kapur also shared a picture of the child player on X on Sunday, and said: "If Sooryavanshi wasn't such a sensational cricketer.. I could have cast him in Masoom the film (sic)."
Masoom: The New Generation: A Modern Interpretation of a Classic Story
If sooryavanshi wasn’t such a sensational cricketer.. I could have cast him in Masoom the film z.. pic.twitter.com/p8vaLzq1e2
— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 31, 2026
Kapur’s tweet comes at a time when Masoom: The New Generation is in pre-production. The film will examine concepts of identity, family, love and migration through a contemporary lens, yet keep the emotional heart of the original. It is said to star Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen and Kaveri Kapur and is planned to go on floors later this year.
Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?
The left-handed batsman from Bihar, Suryavanshi has been one of the most fascinating new stars in Indian cricket. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, he made news in IPL 2025 when he became the youngest player to achieve a century in the history of IPL, scoring 101 off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans. The hundred came off 35 balls, which is the quickest IPL century by an Indian and second-fastest overall in the history of the event.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for Bollywood?
Kapur, who is active on social media, had also directed Masoom (1983), starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Saeeed Jaffrey, Supriya Pathak, Jugal Hansraj and Urmila Matondkar.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for Bollywood?
The filmmaker is well renowned for directing Bandit Queen (1994) which won a National Film Award and starred Seema Biswas, Nirmal Pandey, Aditya Srivastava, Gajraj Rao, Saurabh Shukla, Manoj Bajpayee, Raguvir Yadav and Govind Namdev.
Kapur is also adapting Ann Brashares’s novel, My Name Is Memory, into a series of the same name which he will direct and produce.
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