Padma Bhushan awardee Shekhar Kapur says he would have liked to put adolescent cricket star Vaibhav Suryavanshi in his film Masoom, but his meteoric ascent in cricket at the age of 15 may get in the way.

Kapur also shared a picture of the child player on X on Sunday, and said: "If Sooryavanshi wasn't such a sensational cricketer.. I could have cast him in Masoom the film (sic)."