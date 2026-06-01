A Delhi Court on Saturday ordered framing of charges against Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez and others in a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Jacqueline had been insisting from the moment the matter had come to light that she was a victim, not a wilful player, in the fraud.

The court, however, concluded that there is sufficient data, on a prima facie basis, to establish that Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of Sukesh Chandrasekhar's illicit acts and received luxury gifts from him.