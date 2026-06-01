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Jacqueline Fernandez in Trouble as Court Orders Charges in Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case
Delhi court accuses conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Bollywood actress-model Jacqueline Fernandez in a massive money (Rs 200 Crore) laundering and extortion case.
Jacqueline Fernandez in Trouble
A Delhi Court on Saturday ordered framing of charges against Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez and others in a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Jacqueline had been insisting from the moment the matter had come to light that she was a victim, not a wilful player, in the fraud.
The court, however, concluded that there is sufficient data, on a prima facie basis, to establish that Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of Sukesh Chandrasekhar's illicit acts and received luxury gifts from him.
‘She was in connivance with Sukesh Chandrasekhar’
Patiala House Court Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma on Saturday ordered framing charges against all the defendants in the Rs 200 crore money laundering and extortion case related to Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
The court, when framing accusations, remarked on Jacqueline's suspected participation. The court said, “She colluded with Sukesh Chandrasekhar to conceal the use of proceeds of crime (POC)”.
‘She was in connivance with Sukesh Chandrasekhar’
The court said that the charges against Jacqueline were that she had received presents of ₹5.71 crore from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was known to be a criminal to the accused, Pinky Irani and Leepakshi Ellawadi. It is further said that she received $172K (over ₹1.4 crore) in her sister Geraldine J Walker's international bank account and $26K (over ₹10 lakh) in her brother Warren J Fernandez's foreign bank account.
What Jacqueline is blamed for
ASJ Prashant Sharma, while laying the charges, stated, “I am of the opinion that there is sufficient material on record prima facie to give rise to a strong suspicion that the accused Jacqueline Fernandez has committed the offence under section 3 of PMLA, punishable under section 4 of PMLA.”
The court further observed, “During recording of the statement, Jacqueline Fernandez and after confronting with evidence of purchase of cars for the parents of Jacqueline, recovered from the mobile of Pinki, she admitted to receiving cars from her parents, which indicated her connivance with the accused Sukash for concealing the use of POC, which was to buy the cars for her parents.”
Jacqueline Fernandez in Trouble
The court stated Jacqueline Fernandez knew about the illicit acts of Sukesh. It said some of the accused had emailed Jacqueline a news story which mentioned Sukesh’s participation in many offences including the TTV Dinakaran Bribery Case, the Canara Bank Fraud Case and cheating people in the name of investment in their fraudulent enterprises on the promise of huge profits. But she got crime earnings in the shape of lavish gifts, payments to her brother and a car given to her parents.
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