Inside Priyanka Chopra's Relaxing Sunday Break Amid Varanasi Shoot (PHOTOS)
Taking a brief break from her hectic filming schedule, Priyanka Chopra shared snapshots of a relaxing Sunday filled with swimming, self-care, and seasonal treats, giving fans a glimpse into her life away from the camera
Priyanka Chopra Enjoys a Well-Deserved Day Off
While filming her upcoming movie Varanasi in Hyderabad, Priyanka Chopra took time to recharge over the weekend. The actor shared a collection of photos and videos on social media, showcasing a peaceful Sunday dedicated to relaxation and personal wellness.
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Poolside Sunday with Raw Mango Amid Varanasi Shoot (PHOTOS)
The update offered fans a rare look at her downtime amid a demanding work schedule, highlighting how she balances professional commitments with moments of self-care.
Poolside Moments and Self-Care Highlights
Priyanka embraced the summer spirit by spending time near the pool, where she was seen enjoying a refreshing swim. She also shared glimpses of her skincare routine, including a rejuvenating face mask session.
Adding a touch of seasonal flavor to her day, the actress posted photos of herself enjoying jamun, a popular summer fruit in India. Her relaxed and cheerful mood reflected a perfect weekend escape before returning to the film set.
Busy With SS Rajamouli's Ambitious New Project
On the professional front, Priyanka is currently working on Varanasi, the much-awaited film directed by acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The project reportedly blends mythology, time travel, and action-adventure elements, making it one of the most anticipated Indian films in development.
The movie features Mahesh Babu in the lead role, while Priyanka is expected to portray Mandakini. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also plays a significant role in the film. With a grand production scale and star-studded cast, Varanasi is scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2027.
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