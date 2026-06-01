Priyanka embraced the summer spirit by spending time near the pool, where she was seen enjoying a refreshing swim. She also shared glimpses of her skincare routine, including a rejuvenating face mask session.

Adding a touch of seasonal flavor to her day, the actress posted photos of herself enjoying jamun, a popular summer fruit in India. Her relaxed and cheerful mood reflected a perfect weekend escape before returning to the film set.

Busy With SS Rajamouli's Ambitious New Project

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently working on Varanasi, the much-awaited film directed by acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The project reportedly blends mythology, time travel, and action-adventure elements, making it one of the most anticipated Indian films in development.

The movie features Mahesh Babu in the lead role, while Priyanka is expected to portray Mandakini. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also plays a significant role in the film. With a grand production scale and star-studded cast, Varanasi is scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2027.