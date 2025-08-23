- Home
Vaani Kapoor Birthday: Know her Bollywood career, hits and flops, upcoming movies
Vaani Kapoor recently turned 37. Born on August 23, 1988, in Delhi, she's starred in several films, but hasn't had many solo hits. Even when a couple of her movies did well, the credit often went to the leading men. Let's take a look at her career
Born in Delhi, Vaani Kapoor's family didn't want her to pursue acting. Against their wishes, she started with modeling and then entered the film industry, working with top stars.
Vaani's father, Shiv Kapoor, is in the furniture business. She studied in Delhi and has a tourism degree from IGNOU. She reportedly interned at Oberoi Hotels and worked for ITC before modeling.
Vaani debuted in 2013 with Yash Raj Films' 'Shuddh Desi Romance', alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. The film did moderately well. Her Tamil film 'Aaha Kalyanam', a remake of 'Band Baaja Baaraat', flopped.
In 2016's 'Befikre', Vaani shared 23 kiss scenes with Ranveer Singh. Despite the glamour, the film underperformed, earning 103 crores on a 70 crore budget.
In her 12-year career, Vaani has acted in films like 'War', 'Bell Bottom', and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', but hasn't had a solo hit. While 'War' and 'Raid 2' were successful, the credit went to the male leads.
Vaani was recently seen in 'Raid 2' with Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh. The film did well at the box office. Her upcoming projects include 'Abir Gulal', 'Sarvagun Sampanna', and 'Badtameez Dil', with release dates yet to be announced.
