Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor playfully addressed her absence from War 2, saying she’d return only if Tiger Shroff does. Reflecting on the original film, she expressed gratitude and wished the sequel team all the best

Vaani Kapoor, popular in Bollywood, has finally put the rumors of her absence in the action thriller War 2 at rest. The one who played a role in the 2019 blockbuster War with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff clearly has something playful in her cut-throat statements as she has made the most of the conversation surrounding it.

Vaani Kapoor Clarifies Not Being Part Of War2

During the promotion of her upcoming web series Mandala Murders, Vaani said she was grateful for being part of the original War. "I feel incredibly grateful that I at least got the opportunity to be a part of a film like War, which has become the OG War now. It's looking beautiful. It's cinematic. It's larger than life. Kudos to the team," she said.

Despite insinuations from fans, however, Vaani confirmed she never misunderstood the makers of War 2 in any way. Instead, she credited the scale and ambition of the sequel and wished the team the best.

The Real Reason For Her Absence In The Film

Amusingly, Vaani explained that she, along with Tiger Shroff's character and director Siddharth Anand's, had already died in the first part itself. "Me, Sid, and Tiger are all not there in the sequel. Tiger and I both passed away in War. So I said, if Tiger comes back, I’m coming back too, my friend!" she quipped.

Fans will go gaga over this very comment. They are really waiting for this iconic trio to be back again in War 2.

What War 2 Will Be Like

War 2, at the helm of Ayan Mukerji, forms part of Yash Raj Films' growing spy universe. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Agent Kabir; Jr. NTR joins the fold as the villain Agent Vikram. Kiara Advani also joins the fray as the female lead, promising to introduce new flavor into the franchise.

The film is touted to release on August 14 and guarantees high-octane action with cinematic visuals and a compelling storyline that continues the legacy of its predecessor.

Vaani Kapoor may not be seen in War 2, but she remains busy with her first project in OTT Mandala Murders, a Netflix series that portrays ritual killings through mythology. This is a remarkable new development in her career that showcases her versatility outside of mainstream cinema.