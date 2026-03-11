- Home
Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is set to hit theatres on March 19, setting up a big box office clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 as fresh updates about the action entertainer emerge.
Box Office Clash Ahead
Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar 2 is set for a major box office clash with Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Both films are scheduled to release on March 19, creating excitement among fans as two big stars prepare to compete at theatres.
Release Date Change
Initially, Ustaad Bhagat Singh was expected to arrive in the last week of March. However, after Yash shifted the release date of his film Toxic, the makers of Pawan Kalyan’s movie also revised their schedule and moved the release to March 19.
Storyline of the Film
According to details listed on BookMyShow, the story of Ustaad Bhagat Singh follows a tribal boy deeply inspired by his guru. The guru names him Bhagat Singh. As he grows up, he becomes a fearless man determined to fight injustice and challenge powerful forces.
Star Cast and Direction
The film features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, alongside Sreeleela, Raashi Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana and Gautami. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film marks his reunion with Pawan Kalyan after the blockbuster success of Gabbar Singh.
Censor Certificate and Runtime
The makers recently confirmed that Ustaad Bhagat Singh has received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board. The film’s runtime is reportedly 2 hours and 29 minutes, and early reports suggest it will be a mass entertainer filled with action, humour, and dramatic moments.
OTT Deal Locked
The OTT rights of Ustaad Bhagat Singh have been acquired by Netflix for a reported ₹80–82 crore. While the digital streaming platform is confirmed, the makers have not yet announced the official OTT release date for the much-awaited action entertainer.
