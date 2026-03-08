Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on International Women's Day, celebrating the strength and achievements of women and reaffirming commitment to their empowerment, dignity, and safety.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday extended greetings on International Women's Day and highlighted the importance of respecting and empowering women in society. He said the day is an opportunity to celebrate the strength, dignity, and achievements of women who shape families, society, and the nation.

Pawan Kalyan Extends Women's Day Greetings

International Women's Day is a moment to celebrate the strength, dignity, and achievements of women who shape families, society, and the nation. Bharat has revered women since the times of the Puranas as embodiments of Shakti. Today, that legacy continues with Hon'ble President of Bharat Droupadi Murmu Ji serving as the first citizen of our country.

In a post on X, the office of the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh said, "International Women's Day is a moment to celebrate the strength, dignity, and achievements of women who shape families, society, and the nation. Bharat has revered women since the times of the Puranas as embodiments of Shakti. Today, that legacy continues with Hon'ble President of Bharat Droupadi Murmu Ji (@rashtrapatibhvn) serving as the first citizen of our country."

"The true progress of a nation is measured by the dignity, safety, and empowerment of its women. Let us celebrate their strength, support their aspirations, and work together to build a society where every woman can rise and lead," the post read.

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment towards gender equality, safety, dignity and empowerment.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to 'Nari Shakti'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the nation on International Women's Day and paid tribute to the strength, determination and achievements of India's Nari Shakti.

The Prime Minister greeted women across the country and acknowledged their growing role in shaping India's progress. He said that across every field, women are contributing with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal, and that their achievements inspire the nation while strengthening the collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting the Government's commitment towards women-led development, the Prime Minister noted that empowerment of women lies at the core of several schemes and initiatives of the Government. He reiterated that the Government remains committed to creating opportunities that enable every woman to realise her full potential and contribute to India's journey of development. (ANI)