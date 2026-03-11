- Home
Suryakumar Yadav lives in a stylish Mumbai high-rise condo with his wife Devisha and two dogs. Modern style meets personal appeal in his home's light living room, big bedrooms, gaming area, and sophisticated vehicle collection.
Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is well-known for his rapid batting and creative "360-degree" stroke play. Off the pitch, the star batter enjoys a lavish and glamorous lifestyle in Mumbai with his wife, Devisha Shetty. His home mirrors his personality: contemporary, stylish, and filled with unique touches.
The batsman allegedly owns expensive homes in Mumbai's Deonar district valued roughly ₹21 crore at Godrej Sky Terraces, a premium residential property. The house is approximately 4,200 square feet and features several luxury amenities and parking spots, making it one of the most remarkable celebrity residences in the city.
A Stylish Residence in Mumbai's Chembur-Deonar Area
Suryakumar Yadav's home is near Anushakti Nagar in Chembur, a well-connected and wealthy neighbourhood in Mumbai. The property has a contemporary and minimalist design aesthetic, with neutral hues and exquisite decor.
Key highlights of the property
- Estimated value of around ₹21 crore
- Located in Deonar near Chembur, Mumbai
- Carpet area of over 4,200 sq ft.
- Includes two apartments on consecutive floors
- Comes with six car parking spaces
- The spacious property provides the cricketer and his family with comfort, privacy and luxury.
Elegant Living Room and Lavish Lounge Area
The living room of the house features a modern, minimalist aesthetic. The décor mainly features off-white and brown tones, which create a calm and sophisticated atmosphere.
A bold blue accent sofa adds contrast to the room, making the lounge area visually striking while still maintaining an elegant look.
Living area features
- Contemporary furniture
- Minimalist décor
- Neutral colour palette
- Stylish accent sofa
- The space is perfect for relaxing with family or hosting guests.
A Spacious Balcony With Stunning Views
One of the most eye-catching features of the house is its large balcony, which offers beautiful views of the surrounding neighbourhood.
The balcony has been designed as a relaxation zone, featuring artificial grass, decorative lights and a hanging swing chair where the cricketer can unwind after matches.
Balcony highlights
- Scenic view of Mumbai skyline
- Hanging swing chair
- Decorative lighting
- Comfortable seating area
- It is often decorated during festivals and celebrations.
Personalised Spaces Inside the Home
- Suryakumar Yadav’s home also includes personalised areas that reflect his cricketing journey and interests.
- Unique features in the house
- Gaming and entertainment room with custom décor
- Trophy wall and bat display showcasing his achievements
Stylish bedrooms with modern lighting
Dedicated relaxation spaces for family time.These details give the house a personal touch and celebrate his success in international cricket. The living area is brightly decorated, with an indigo sofa, yellow long-back chairs, and leaf-patterned tables. An exquisite chandelier, contemporary lighting fixtures, and hexagonal-patterned marble add refinement to the room.
A Dream Home That Reflects Success
Suryakumar Yadav’s luxurious Mumbai residence perfectly blends comfort, style and modern design. With spacious interiors, a relaxing balcony and personalised décor, the home reflects the cricketer’s journey from domestic cricket to becoming one of India’s most exciting T20 stars.
For fans, the Rs 21 crore property is not just a luxury house—it’s a glimpse into the lifestyle of one of India’s most dynamic cricketers.
