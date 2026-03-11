Anupam Kher shared an emotional letter to his 16-year-old self, 'Bittu,' with a throwback photo. The veteran actor reflected on his journey from a small-town boy in Shimla to a global star, emphasizing staying true to his roots.

What would you tell the 16-year-old version of yourself if you could go back in time? For actor Anupam Kher, the answer came in the form of a deeply emotional letter that he shared with his fans on social media.

On Wednesday, Kher took to his Instagram account to post a black-and-white photograph from his teenage years. The picture shows a young Kher, long before fame and film sets, a boy from Shimla with dreams that were only just beginning to take shape. However, it was the accompanying caption that truly touched the hearts of his followers.

A Heartfelt Letter to 'Bittu'

Addressing the note to his 16-year-old self, whom he lovingly called "Bittu," Kher reflected on the uncertain yet hopeful boy he once was. Looking at the photograph, he wrote about seeing "big dreams" in the young boy's eyes but also a great deal of "uncertainty" about what life would bring.

"LETTER TO MY 16-YEAR-OLD SELF! Dear 16-Year-Old Me (Bittu), Looking at you in this photograph, I see a young boy from Shimla with big dreams in his eyes... and a lot of uncertainty in his heart. You don't know it yet, but life is going to take you on an extraordinary journey," Kher wrote.

"From the quiet hills of Shimla to stages, studios, and screens across the world. You will meet thousands of people, play hundreds of characters, experience applause, criticism, success, failure, and moments that will test your courage," he added.

What stood out most in the note was Kher's reflection on identity. Despite decades in the film industry and international recognition, he wrote that deep down he still feels like the same small-town boy who believed that "kuch bhi ho sakta hai."

"But let me tell you something that will make you smile. After all these years... I am still you. The same small-town boy who believed that 'Kuch bhi ho sakta hai.' The same boy who never allowed circumstances to define his dreams."

Kher, now in his seventies, reflected that he still feels a sense of excitement about life, describing it as though he is only at the "interval point" of the journey. He wrote, "Because of you, I am still walking this journey with excitement at the age of 70+!! Feeling like life is only at the INTERVAL POINT!"

"The world will try to CHANGE you. But your greatest victory will be remaining YOURSELF! With love, pride, and gratitude, You... Bittu (now known as ANUPAM) Just a little older, but still the boy from Shimla," he added.

On The Professional Front

Anupam Kher, who has been entertaining fans for over four decades, has given movie buffs numerous films they remember to this day. The actor, who made his debut with 'Saaransh' (1984), has worked in more than 500 films.

On the professional front, the 'Tanvi The Great' star will next be seen in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2,' the sequel to the beloved 2006 film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The original film remains a fan favourite for its relatable storytelling and memorable performances. Kher also has other projects lined up, including the upcoming film 'Fauzi', starring Prabhas. (ANI)

