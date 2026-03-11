Veteran actor Nana Patekar makes his digital debut in the socio-political thriller 'Sankalp', directed by Prakash Jha. Patekar plays a political strategist in the series, which explores themes of power, loyalty, and ambition. It is streaming for free.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar steps into the world of digital streaming for the first time with the socio-political thriller series 'Sankalp', directed and produced by acclaimed filmmaker Prakash Jha. The show premiered on March 11, 2026, and is streaming for free on Amazon MX Player.

Set against the backdrop of contemporary politics and personal ambition, Sankalp explores the complex dynamics of power, loyalty, and mentorship. Patekar leads the series as Ma'at Saab, a formidable educator and strategist who quietly shapes political forces from behind the scenes. The recently unveiled trailer offered audiences a glimpse into the narrative tension at the heart of the story, depicting a clash between a mentor and his student. Inspired by the chronicles of Chanakya and Chandragupta but set in present-day India, the series blends political intrigue with emotional conflict.

Prakash Jha on the Narrative of 'Sankalp'

Speaking to ANI about the project, Jha said the story draws from the ambitions of people across the country, particularly young individuals preparing to take on leadership roles. "The special thing about Sankalp is that it reflects the aspirations of millions and crores of people in our country, especially young people who prepare themselves to run the nation," Jha said, adding, "They work hard toward those aspirations, and each of them has a different story."

The filmmaker explained that the narrative follows a man whose early ambitions collapse due to a conspiracy. After returning to his village by the banks of the Ganga, the character dedicates two decades to rebuilding himself and eventually challenges the very system that once defeated him.

"It has a bit of fantasy in it," Jha noted, adding that the story imagines how a determined individual might transform failure into a long-term mission. "He works hard for 20 years and ultimately breaks through the system that defeated him," he added.

Despite the dramatic storyline, Jha clarified that the central character is not based on a real person. "I don't personally know any such character. It is an imagination, an idea that if something like this were to happen, it would make for a remarkable story," he said. However, he believes the themes resonate with audiences because the situations and characters remain close to reality. "People feel as if I'm presenting society on screen, but in truth I'm simply telling stories," he added.

Patekar and Jha: A Powerful Collaboration

For Patekar, collaborating with Jha again was a natural decision. The actor said he trusts the director's instincts when it comes to building powerful characters. "If there's nothing new, he won't come to me. And if there's nothing new, he himself won't make it," Patekar said, adding, "Whenever he approaches me, it means the character has strength."

The actor also reflected on how Jha's detailed explanations help performers connect with their roles. According to Patekar, the director immerses himself so deeply in a character while narrating the story that actors can easily visualise the role they need to portray.

Sanjay Kapoor on His 'Bucket List' Role

Joining the ensemble is actor Sanjay Kapoor, who plays the Chief Minister in the series. Kapoor hinted that his character plays a significant role in the betrayal that shapes the narrative but refrained from revealing further details. "My role is that of the Chief Minister," Kapoor said. "Nana ji's character begins the journey and then gets backstabbed. One of the reasons for that in the show is my character. When you watch it, you'll understand."

Kapoor described working with Jha as a long-awaited professional milestone. "People talk about a 'bucket list' of people they want to work with, and Prakash ji was on my list," he said.

The actor also shared that his association with Patekar goes back nearly three decades, making their reunion on 'Sankalp' particularly meaningful. Sanjay Kapoor and Nana Patekar last worked together in the 2002 film 'Shakti: The Power'.

Off-screen, the camaraderie among the cast extended to the dining table. Patekar joked that he had been hired for two roles on the project: acting and cooking. According to him, when he prepared evening meals for the team on set, it often became a time for everyone to bond, laugh, and strengthen their sense of family.

Produced by Jio Studios and PJP Films Productions, Sankalp also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Neeraj Kabi, Kubbra Sait and Kranti Prakash Jha in key roles. (ANI)