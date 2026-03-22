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Ustaad Bhagat Singh: From Doctor to Black Belt — How Educated Is Pawan Kalyan’s Film Cast?
Amid stiff competition from Dhurandhar 2, Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh struggles at the box office. Here’s a look at the educational qualifications of the film’s star-studded cast.
Pawan Kalyan
Sreeleela
Sreeleela recently finished her MBBS degree from DY Patil School of Medicine in Navi Mumbai, making her a doctor. She managed her medical studies for six years alongside her acting career and officially completed the course in February 2026.
Raashii Khanna
Rao Ramesh
Gautami Tadimalla
Nawab Shah
Nawab Shah received his education in Uttarakhand, where he attended Mussoorie Modern School and Wynberg-Allen School. Born in Delhi, Nawab Shah has had a long career spanning Bollywood, South Indian films, and television.
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