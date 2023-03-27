Urfi Javed goes braless and backless in BOLD outfit inspired by skeleton rib cage (PHOTOS)

Urfi Javed's bold and sexy attires never fail to create news. The actress's stunning outfit that she donned at OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023 has once again made everyone's jaw drop.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Urfi Javed's recent red carpet-appearance has caught the internet by storm. The actress, who gained to notoriety after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT, rocked the most daring dress of the night at an event on Sunday, ditching her bra and going entirely backless.



Urfi Javed wore a barely-there purple shirt modelled after a skeletal rib cage. She paired it with beige trousers and a high bun on her hair. The actress looked stunning and confident in her daring ensemble on the red carpet.



Urfi Javed and Sunny Leone met at an award ceremony and stole the show as they walked the red carpet together. Urfi accompanied Sunny on the red carpet, holding her hand, and the two smiled for the cameras.

Urfi's clothing was criticised by netizens shortly after the pictures and video were posted. Several of them urged that Uorfi learns from Sunny Leone. Sunny was seen as more lovely and respectable by internet users than Urfi. Many of them even stated that, despite Sunny's past as an adult star, she is more respectable than the current internet superstar.

Last week, Urfi Javed shocked everyone as she posted a cryptic picture hinting that she might have asked someone out and ‘he’ agreed. The picture that she dropped was that of a big card with ‘He Said Yes’ written on it in gold letters. Not only that, she followed it up with another picture of a card with ‘Woohoo! We Did It!’ imprinted on it. While the meaning behind her post was unclear, she definitely caught the attention of the netizens as they flooded her post with mixed reactions.



Reacting to her post, one of the users wrote, “Many Many Congratulations!!" Another one tweeted, “Noooooo… it should’ve been me." Someone else asked, “Who is that super lucky chap?" A netizen stated, “Why you had to make our relationship public?" Also Read: OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023: Urfi, Sunny Leone, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajkummar and more arrive in style



Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram