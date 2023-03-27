OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023: Urfi, Sunny Leone, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajkummar and more arrive in style

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 8:28 AM IST

    On Sunday, Rajkummar Rao, Prajakta Koli, Gulshan Grover, and Uorfi Javed attended and walked the OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023's 'purple' carpet.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In its inaugural year, the award will recognise 40 actors, actresses, directors, content producers, and others in categories such as Filmmaker In The Spotlight, Pathbreaking Performance, Entertainer Of The Decade, Best VFX, Rising Star of The Year, and many more.

     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Oscar winner Guneet Monga, Rajkummar Rao, Rishab Shetty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ayan Mukerji, Aishwarya Rajesh, Joju George, Priyamani, Sayani Gupta, and many more are anticipated to attend. The event will bring together regional cinema trendsetters, business leaders, content creators, and tech enablers.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Gulshan Grover attended the first edition of OTTPlay Change Makers Awards 2023, which was held on Sunday (March 26) in Mumbai. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Priyamani attended the first edition of OTTPlay Change Makers Awards 2023, which was held on Sunday (March 26) in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Yashraj Mukhate attended the first edition of OTTPlay Change Makers Awards 2023, held on Sunday (March 26) in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Uorfi aka Urfi Javed attended the first edition of OTTPlay Change Makers Awards 2023, held on Sunday (March 26) in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee attended the first edition of OTTPlay Change Makers Awards 2023, held on Sunday (March 26) in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rajkummar Rao attended the first edition of OTTPlay Change Makers Awards 2023, held on Sunday (March 26) in Mumbai.

    Sunny Leone looked stunning as she posed for the cameras at the first edition of OTTPlay Change Makers Awards 2023, held on Sunday (March 26) in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Prajakta Koli attended the first edition of OTTPlay Change Makers Awards 2023, held on Sunday (March 26) in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bengali star Prosenjit Chatterjee attended the first edition of OTTPlay Change Makers Awards 2023, held on Sunday (March 26) in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rupali Ganguly and her son pose for the cameras at the first edition of OTTPlay Change Makers Awards 2023, which was held on Sunday (March 26) in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sayani Gupta poses for the cameras at the first edition of OTTPlay Change Makers Awards 2023, which was held on Sunday (March 26) in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Munawar Faruqui poses for the cameras at the first edition of OTTPlay Change Makers Awards 2023, which was held on Sunday (March 26) in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Babil Khan poses for the cameras at the first edition of OTTPlay Change Makers Awards 2023, which was held on Sunday (March 26) in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sunny Leone and Urfi pose for the cameras at the first edition of OTTPlay Change Makers Awards 2023, which was held on Sunday (March 26) in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty at the first edition of OTTPlay Change Makers Awards 2023, held on Sunday (March 26) in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Oscar-winner Guneet Monga at the first edition of OTTPlay Change Makers Awards 2023, held on Sunday (March 26) in Mumbai.

