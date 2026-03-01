- Home
March 2026 is bringing a storm of awesome content to OTT platforms! Get ready for new seasons, blockbuster movies, and a mix of action, drama, comedy, and adventure.
1. Subedaar
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: March 5, 2026
Star Cast: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Rawal
Language and Genre: Hindi Action Drama Film
2. Jab Khuli Kitaab
This Hindi drama film features a stellar cast including Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia, Aparshakti Khurana, Samir Soni, and Manasi Parekh. 'Jab Khuli Kitaab' releases on Zee5 on March 6, 2026.
3. Made in Korea
Netflix is bringing 'Made in Korea', a Tamil drama film, on March 12, 2026. The movie stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Park Hye-jin, and No Ho-jin. An interesting cross-cultural story awaits!
4. Rooster
Catch Steve Carell and Charly Clive in this American comedy series, 'Rooster'. It's dropping on JioHotstar on March 9, 2026. Looks like a must-watch for comedy fans.
5. One Piece Season 2
The wait is over! Season 2 of the Japanese adventure series 'One Piece' is coming to Netflix on March 10, 2026. Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, and Mackenyu are all set to return for more pirate adventures.
10 More Movies & Series Coming to OTT in March:
- WWE (Live Sports): March 31, 2016 (Netflix)
- English Premier League (Live Sports): March 1-31, 2026 (JioHotstar)
- UEFA Champions League (Live Sports): March 1-31, 2026 (Sony LIV)
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (Live Sports): March 1-8, 2026 (JioHotstar)
- ISL 2025-26 (Live Sports): March 1-31, 2026 (FanCode)
- Virgin River Season 7 (American Romantic Drama Series): March 12, 2026 (Netflix)
- Jazz City (Bengali-Hindi Drama Series): March 19, 2026 (Sony LIV)
- Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (British Crime Drama Film): March 20, 2026 (Netflix)
- Bait (British Comedy Series): March 25, 2026 (Amazon Prime Video)
- Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (American Superhero Action Series): March 25, 2026 (JioHotstar)
