Relationship Goals (English Film)

Where: Prime Video

Prime Video When: Feb 4, 2026

A TV producer competes for her dream job against someone from her past, reigniting old feelings.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 (English Web Series)

Where: Netflix

Netflix When: Feb 5, 2026

Lawyer Mickey Haller must prove his own innocence when a client's body is found in his car.

Jazz City (Bengali Web Series)

Where: Sony LIV

Sony LIV When: Feb 6, 2026

A historical drama set in Kolkata's 1960s jazz scene, exploring politics and regional conflicts.