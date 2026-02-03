- Home
- Entertainment
- The Raja Saab to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: Exciting OTT Releases to Watch This Week
The Raja Saab to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: Exciting OTT Releases to Watch This Week
February’s OTT lineup heats up this week with exciting releases. From Prabhas’s The Raja Saab to Parasakthi and a new season of The Lincoln Lawyer, here’s what to watch, when, and where.
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (Hindi Film)
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- When to watch: February 6, 2026
Kapil Sharma's comedy of errors about a man who accidentally marries three women while loving another. A cop's pursuit adds to the hilarious chaos.
The Raja Saab (Telugu Film)
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- When: Feb 6, 2026
Prabhas stars in this horror-comedy about a man who inherits a haunted royal mansion. He must face scares and laughs to save his legacy.
Nari Nari Naduma Murari (Telugu Film)
- Where to watch: Prime Video
- When: Feb 4, 2026
A rom-com about an architect caught between his fiancée and a past marriage that's still legal. His race to get a divorce before his wedding leads to chaos.
Parasakthi (Tamil Film)
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- When: Feb 7, 2026
A period drama set in 1960s Tamil Nadu, inspired by the language movement. Two brothers join a political cause, pursued by an officer.
Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz (Hindi Web Series)
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- When: Feb 6, 2026
An emotional story of a teen with a speech issue who loves football. His father wants him to follow their musical tradition, creating a clash of dreams.
These 3 films and web series are also coming to OTT this week
Relationship Goals (English Film)
- Where: Prime Video
- When: Feb 4, 2026
A TV producer competes for her dream job against someone from her past, reigniting old feelings.
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 (English Web Series)
- Where: Netflix
- When: Feb 5, 2026
Lawyer Mickey Haller must prove his own innocence when a client's body is found in his car.
Jazz City (Bengali Web Series)
- Where: Sony LIV
- When: Feb 6, 2026
A historical drama set in Kolkata's 1960s jazz scene, exploring politics and regional conflicts.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.