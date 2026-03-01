- Home
- Entertainment
- After Dream Wedding, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Visit Tirumala Temple Together
After Dream Wedding, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Visit Tirumala Temple Together
So, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are finally married and are totally on cloud nine! After a grand wedding in Udaipur with family and friends, the couple even visited the Tirumala temple for blessings.
14
Image Credit : instagram
The happy couple distributing sweets
The couple distributed sweets in many cities all over India to share their happiness. They were even seen personally handing out sweets at the Tirumala temple.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : rashmika mandanna instagram
A special video released
Now, the couple has shared a special video for their fans. The video is full of their cute nok-jhonk, laughter, dance moves, and of course, lots of love.
34
Image Credit : rashmika mandanna instagram
Behind the scenes of the ad shoot
Rashmika shared a post revealing this was from an ad shoot. She wrote, 'We had so much fun during this shoot! It was just the two of us on set, and we spent the whole time just teasing each other.'
44
Image Credit : rashmika mandanna instagram
Truly 'made for each other' moments
Rashmika added, 'Maybe this is the real meaning of 'made for each other'. It's so different from our real lives. Perhaps that's why it felt so special to us.'
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos