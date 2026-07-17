Korean Thrillers: You'll Never Guess The Climax Of These 2 Movies!
Korean cinema is just next level when it comes to films with mind-blowing climaxes. Here are two Korean movies whose endings you just won't see coming, no matter how hard you try.
Korean Films
Montage (2013)
It's been 15 years since a child was kidnapped. The police tried everything but couldn't catch the culprit. Just as the case is about to expire, another kidnapping happens in the exact same style. The film follows the child's mother, who has made it her life's mission to get justice, and a detective who is about to retire. Together, they try to unravel this mystery. The truth that comes out in the end will leave you absolutely stunned, no doubt about it.
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Forgotten (2017)
A mysterious gang kidnaps a man's older brother. He returns 19 days later, but he's not the same person. His behaviour is strange and different. The younger brother gets suspicious and starts a journey to find out the truth. This film realistically shows the dark side of the human mind and the terrible secrets hidden behind family ties. You can watch this film on Netflix; it's a real treat for thriller fans.
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More Must-Watch Films
For a similar thrilling experience, you can also check out other films like 'The Call', 'Midnight', and 'Unlocked'. Today, Korean films are growing globally and giving Hollywood movies a run for their money in screenplay and technology. These filmmakers are pros at turning even simple stories into world-class cinema. If you are a serious thriller fan, you definitely shouldn't miss 'Montage' and 'Forgotten'. Every Korean film guarantees a new experience and will surely take your movie-watching taste to the next level.
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