It's been 15 years since a child was kidnapped. The police tried everything but couldn't catch the culprit. Just as the case is about to expire, another kidnapping happens in the exact same style. The film follows the child's mother, who has made it her life's mission to get justice, and a detective who is about to retire. Together, they try to unravel this mystery. The truth that comes out in the end will leave you absolutely stunned, no doubt about it.

Adah Sharma Becomes the Promotional Face in India for Hollywood Film Evil Dead Burn!